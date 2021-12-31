Fruth Investment Management Buys Steris PLC, Canadian Pacific Railway, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells , , Capstead Mortgage Corp

New Purchases: STE, CP, SCHP, FNV, OI, KMI, 0A6Y, ITW, KIM, ORLY, AA, ALEX, RL, NKE, NDAQ, MCO, CR, CL, CME, CERN,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Steris PLC, Canadian Pacific Railway, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, O-I Glass Inc, sells , , Capstead Mortgage Corp, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fruth Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Fruth Investment Management owns 234 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 19,947 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Linde PLC (LIN) - 29,792 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 84,474 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 38,016 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,481 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $234.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $130.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in O-I Glass Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 79.09%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 70.18%. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $25.04.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $62.93 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $74.44.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.94 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.59.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Zix Corp. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.