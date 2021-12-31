Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fruth Investment Management Buys Steris PLC, Canadian Pacific Railway, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells , , Capstead Mortgage Corp

insider
Just now
Houston, TX, based Investment company Fruth Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Steris PLC, Canadian Pacific Railway, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, O-I Glass Inc, sells , , Capstead Mortgage Corp, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fruth Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Fruth Investment Management owns 234 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fruth Investment Management
  1. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 19,947 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. Linde PLC (LIN) - 29,792 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  3. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 84,474 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  4. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 38,016 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,481 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $234.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $130.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in O-I Glass Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 79.09%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 70.18%. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: (MDP)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Sold Out: Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMOPE.PFD)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $25.04.

Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $62.93 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $74.44.

Sold Out: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $6.94 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.59.

Sold Out: Zix Corp (ZIXI)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Zix Corp. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.



