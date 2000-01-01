Bessor Announces the Resignation of Vice President, Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor" or the "Company") announces that Tracy Hurley has resigned as Vice President, Exploration. The Company thanks Ms. Hurley for her contributions over many years and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

