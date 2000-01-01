David Rolfe Comments on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( FB, Financial), formerly known as Facebook, detracted from performance. Meta’s core Facebook properties reported an impressive +35% revenue growth, an acceleration over last year’s +22% revenue growth, as small businesses continued to flock to the Company’s advertising platform. However, the Company’s forward-looking guidance came in below what many investors were expecting because changes to Apple’s mobile operating system (iOS) privacy policies made it more difficult for advertisers and Facebook to track the performance of ad spend. Facebook has anticipated Apple’s changes for some time; however the rollout of alternative performance tracking will take time for advertisers to implement. Longer-term, we think Facebook’s core properties represent a compelling value proposition for most small advertisers because the Company has billions of daily users that flock to it. Although Meta’s spending on noncore projects related to what it defines as the “metaverse” has driven expense growth higher, we consider it not too out of line compared to the spending of most large technology companies that often just refer to it as “research and development.” Meta trades at an attractive multiple and with an unmatched competitive positioning in social media advertising, so we added to our position during the quarter.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners fourth-quarter 2021 letter.