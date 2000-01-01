Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

David Rolfe Comments on Electronic Arts

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Summary
  • A top detractor.
Article's Main Image

Electronic Arts (

EA, Financial) detracted from portfolio performance during the fourth quarter. We also sold out of our position in the stock and used the proceeds to add to existing holdings that are better positioned competitively. The Company’s core FIFA franchise continues to thrive; however, the risk to this franchise has begun to rise as licensors demand a larger share of EA’s economics. Further, the Company’s execution around another core franchise, “Battlefield,” disappointed us, despite several previous comments from management that promised better execution. Although the Company’s equity appears cheap compared to estimates for earnings over the next 12 months, the risk to its core franchises extends beyond that time frame and we decided to redeploy capital into companies with better competitive positioning.

From

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners fourth-quarter 2021 letter.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus