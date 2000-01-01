David Rolfe Comments on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( EA , Financial ) detracted from portfolio performance during the fourth quarter. We also sold out of our position in the stock and used the proceeds to add to existing holdings that are better positioned competitively. The Company’s core FIFA franchise continues to thrive; however, the risk to this franchise has begun to rise as licensors demand a larger share of EA’s economics. Further, the Company’s execution around another core franchise, “Battlefield,” disappointed us, despite several previous comments from management that promised better execution. Although the Company’s equity appears cheap compared to estimates for earnings over the next 12 months, the risk to its core franchises extends beyond that time frame and we decided to redeploy capital into companies with better competitive positioning.

