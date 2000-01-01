David Rolfe Comments on Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings ( BKNG, Financial) also contributed to performance, though less so compared to most portfolio holdings. The Company reported substantial room-night growth compared to the year ago period, which was heavily affected by COVID. Intra-quarter, Booking Holdings consolidated room-nights approached almost 90% of pre-COVID levels because both domestic and international travelers have had to endure a few years of pent-up travel aspirations and are being eased back into the market with various governments relaxing some of their most stringent, COVID-related travel restrictions. Although infection rates related to new COVID variants (particularly Omicron) have risen subsequent to last quarter, we think populations around the world are coming to grips with the risk of infection and will inevitably return to spending on travel. Booking Holdings represents a key source of demand for the small and medium sized hospitality industry and has the second largest global booking volume for alternative accommodations. The latter observation is significantly misunderstood by investors and represents substantial upside to the stock, regardless of the timing of the recovery of traditional hospitality spending; hence, we added to our position in Booking Holdings.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners fourth-quarter 2021 letter.