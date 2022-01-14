Eagle Plains Appoints Bates Exploration Manager, Issues Incentive Options

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Eagle Plains Resources ( TSXV:EPL, Financial) is pleased to announce the appointmentof Kerry Bates, P.Geo to the position of Exploration Manager, reporting directly to the VP Exploration. Mr. Bates graduated with a B.Sc. in Earth Sciences from Dalhousie University in 2011, followed by an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Manitoba in 2016. Mr. Bates joins Eagle Plains from Terralogic Exploration Services, where he worked as a Senior Project Geologist. As well as extensive supervisory experience, Mr. Bates brings a wide range of skills ranging from target generation through to prospecting, mapping and surface geochemical surveys to operating within large-scale open pit mines. Other duties included pit mapping, core logging and on-site management of multi-drill helicopter-supported exploration programs. He has extensive experience with base and precious metal deposits as well as industrial minerals.

Incentive Options Granted

Eagle Plains has granted incentive stock options to directors, employees and key consultants of the Company for the purchase of a total of 4,100,000 shares at an exercise price of $.20 per share, expiring January 14th 2027, pursuant to the Company's current option plan (subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals).

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin-outs, has transferred approximately $95,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold being notable examples.

The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Eagle Plains also holds significant royalty interests in western Canadian projects, covering a broad spectrum of commodities. Management's focus is to advance its most promising exploration projects. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2021 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $27M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 42,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"

President and CEO

