Zentek Announces Grant of Stock Options

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") ( TSXV:ZEN, Financial)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces the granting of 1,300,000 options to directors, officers and employees of the company exercisable at a price of $4.25 per common share for a period of three to five years from the date of the grant. The options will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third after six months of the date of grant and one-third after 12 months of the date of grant.

Zentek is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. Zentek is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuard™, a patent-pending coating shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as products against infectious diseases.The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

