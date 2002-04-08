FIRST SOLAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against First Solar, Inc. - FSLR

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 8, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against First Solar, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FSLR), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.



Get Help

First Solar investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-fslr-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

First Solar and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2020, the Company disclosed that it was exploring the sale of its Project Development business, that it was experiencing “challenges with regard to certain aspects of the overall cost per watt,” and that it would no longer be disclosing a discrete cost per watt for its Series 6 units.

On this news, shares of First Solar declined, damaging shareholders.

The case is City of Pontiac General Employees’ Retirement System v. First Solar, Inc., No. 22-cv-00036.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.