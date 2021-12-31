TPG Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

- New Purchases: USRT, INDS, HYD, VGSH, MO, VCIT, IPG, GPC, TJX, ETR, VOO, SRE, IPAC, SLQD, EQIX, NOC, SYF, NEP, HBI,
- Added Positions: SPYV, SPYG, VTV, VUG, IWM, SPMD, SDY, SPDW, VOE, VO, MSFT, VEA, IVV, AAPL, UNH, QCOM, AMZN, HD, FITB, COP, KEY, MET, MAA, AMAT, AEP, NXPI, PFE, PG, VZ, HIG, ADBE, ARCC, KO, COST, WMB, CSCO, CFG, NNN, MRK, PAYX, MPC, LMT, JPM, CVX, BX, SBUX, EMR, TMO, ES, FHN, DUK, BCE, ACN, NWL, CTAS, GOOGL, AON, TT, CINF, TMUS, PLD, SON, CME, CCI, HCA, GIS, AJG, MA, MCD, D, V, EW, ALLY, DIS, ASML, TRU, WMT, AGR, ZTS, IP, NEE, SHW, PEP, CMCSA, CRL, PM, BRK.B, FBT, FB, ODFL, EXPE, AWK, ROP, SPGI, AOM, DHR, INTC, AOA, T,
- Reduced Positions: SPEM, SPSM, IGIB, NKE, VWO, SPSB, VB, VBR, IEMG, VBK, VNQ, AAXJ, SPY, VOT,
- Sold Out: GLDM, MDLA, LHX, SLVM,
- ISHARES TRUST (IGIB) - 393,896 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 627,182 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 209,436 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.93%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 339,391 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.46%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 426,359 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 155,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 66,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 339,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.93%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 209,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $149.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 61,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $301.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 24,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $152.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.54%. The sale prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC still held 28,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 41.73%. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC still held 71,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 56.25%. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC still held 4,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.35%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC still held 26,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 54.81%. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $219.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC still held 2,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
TPG Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 50.78%. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $180.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. TPG Financial Advisors, LLC still held 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.
