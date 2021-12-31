Powell Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SVF Investment Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, Unilever PLC

New Purchases: SVFA, FB, VV, BACPL.PFD, LLY, KO, MO, UP, MOGO, WFCPL.PFD, RKLY, CYN, CIFR, IVV, CYBN, VOO, MCHI, ECNS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SVF Investment Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Bank of America Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, ARK Innovation ETF, Unilever PLC, AMMO Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 273,544 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 127,195 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 83,461 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 41,007 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% ISHARES TRUST (DVY) - 82,909 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SVF Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $331.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $214.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $244.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1451.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.40%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Elys Game Technology Corp by 97.84%. The purchase prices were between $3 and $5.11, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $2.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 73,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 158.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AMMO Inc. The sale prices were between $5.3 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $2.99.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $6.39 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.72.