CORRECTING and REPLACING PlantX Debuts Innovative XMarket Café and Store at Hudson's Bay Rideau

The first paragraph, second sentence of release dated January 6, 2022, should read: The 100% plant-based café features carefully-crafted vegan beverages and plant-based food options with ingredients sourced from Ottawa businesses, including local bakery Keepin' it Vegan (instead of ... including local bakery Marcie’s Café).

The updated release reads:

PLANTX DEBUTS INNOVATIVE XMARKET CAFÉ AND STORE AT HUDSON’S BAY RIDEAU

XMarket store to also open at Hudson’s Bay Yorkdale

Hudson’s Bay and PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF) (Frankfurt: WNT1) are excited to announce the opening of XMarket Café at the Rideau Hudson’s Bay in Ottawa. The 100% plant-based café features carefully-crafted vegan beverages and plant-based food options with ingredients sourced from Ottawa businesses, including local bakery Keepin' it Vegan. Additionally, PlantX has opened signature XMarket shops at both Yorkdale and Rideau, offering a curated selection of plant-based products spanning grocery, home, personal care, pets and more.

“Having a retail presence in Hudson’s Bay’s locations offers incredible opportunities to exert our plant-based impact and build on our retail efforts. We’re thrilled to have physical spaces within Ottawa and Toronto communities to offer a more direct and dynamic PlantX experience,” said Sean Dollinger, PlantX Founder.

Curated by the chefs and team behind Matthew Kenny Cuisine—a lifestyle brand that brings together plant-based culinary art and nutrition—XMarket Café at Rideau will feature delicious menu items for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Shoppers can enjoy Rideau’s XMarket Café daily from 11am-7pm, 7 days per week.

“The Hudson’s Bay experience is evolving, and our stores are fast becoming hubs for discovery and inspiration,” says Wayne Drummond, President, Hudson’s Bay. “XMarket Café speaks to a growing consumer segment and incorporates local partnerships that make this new experience special and unique to the community.”

The new store at Rideau will assist PlantX with its distribution for online customers in Eastern Canada, including shoppers on TheBay.com Marketplace, allowing for same day PlantX deliveries in the Ottawa area, as well as accelerated shipping of PlantX products across all of Canada. By further centralizing its Canadian operations, PlantX is advancing its digital and technological growth, while the new fulfillment capabilities will increase cost-savings.

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com+featuring+Marketplace%2C one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 85 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT PLANTX

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life. The Company website is http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.PlantX.com%2F.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “potential,” “proposed,” “estimate,” “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the opening of XMarket stores in Hudson’s Bay locations, the availability of PlantX products, expectations regarding increasing the brand awareness of the Company, the ability to provide same day deliveries in Toronto, Ontario and Ottawa, Ontario and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company’s reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

