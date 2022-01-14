Sparta Announces Extension of Non-brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Further to a December 3rd, 2021 news release regarding the closing of the 1st tranche, Sparta Capital Ltd. ( TSXV:SAY, Financial) (the "Corporation" or "Sparta") is pleased to announce that they will be extending the closing of their previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of unsecured convertible debentures ("Debentures") for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. The net proceeds of the Debenture issuance will be used by the Corporation as a commercial loan to SBL Testing Technologies (USA) Inc. ("SBL") to fund the marketing efforts in the North American and Caribbean markets for the much needed testing programs, including traceable workplace rapid-testing for its network of North American industrial and commercial clients. This announcement comes as international discussion continues about how rapid-testing for SARS-CoV-2, for both the unvaccinated and vaccinated, may help free society from the lingering health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each Debenture will have an issue price of $5,000 per Debenture. The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30th and December 31st in each year commencing December 31, 2021 with a maturity date being 2 years from the date of issuance. The December 31, 2021 interest payment will represent accrued interest for the period from the Closing Date.

Each Debenture is convertible into Common Shares and Warrants at the option of the holder at any time prior to redemption or maturity (as the case may be), entitling the holder to acquire one unit (each a "Unit") at an exercise price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) Common Share in the capital of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one half (½) of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation ("Warrant"), each whole Warrant entitling the Holder to purchase one Common Share ("Warrant Share") in the capital of the Corporation. In the event that the holder elects to convert all or any portion of the principal amount of Convertible Debentures held by them within 12 months of the Closing Date, the exercise price of the Warrant shall be $0.10 per Warrant Share expiring twenty-four (24) months from the Closing Date (the "Warrant Expiry Date"). If the holder elects to convert all or any portion of the principal amount of Convertible Debentures held by them after 12 months from the Closing Date and until the Maturity Date, the exercise price of the Warrant shall be $0.25 per Warrant Share, expiring on the Warrant Expiry Date. Holders converting their Convertible Debentures will receive accrued and unpaid interest thereon, in cash, from the period of the last interest payment date on their Convertible Debentures up to but not excluding the date of conversion.

The Debentures, Common Shares and Warrants issued upon conversion thereof will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance of the Debentures in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Private Placement is expected to close on or around January 19, 2022.

The Corporation may redeem the Debentures for cash at any time prior to the maturity date, in whole or in part, from time to time without bonus or penalty, at a redemption price equal to the Debentures principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval including but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange.

Under the Canada Labour Code, the employer is responsible for the occupational health and safety of their employees. Along with accepted public health measures, such as frequent handwashing, physical distancing, the wearing of masks and vaccination, adoption of widespread rapid-testing is now being embraced. In light of the increasing number of break-through cases emerging each week, many workplaces are now looking to rapid-testing, for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated, to help:

minimize production downtime relative to erroneous diagnosis

quickly triage which employees, if any, may need additional care

slow the spread of COVID-19 as well as any future infectious diseases throughout the workplace

keep employees, their families, and the community safe

safely reopen the economy

To add additional support for the track-and-trace protocols for the rapid-testing procedures, Sparta and SBL also offer sophisticated A.I. powered screening technology to help quickly triage who in the workplace should be tested each day, thus providing a seamless program for worker safety.

Earlier today, Sparta announced that it is boosting its rapid testing program to provide workplaces with an easy, seamless, and secure way to trace cases of illness like COVID-19. Best described as an authenticated testing protocol, it's backed by decentralized blockchain technology that will allow for the capturing of ongoing test data on an employee's smartphone, or other hand-held device, with the highest level of security.

Various types of rapid tests can provide results within minutes, as opposed to days. They are less expensive than lab tests, most are more portable, as well as accessible to more people. Therefore, many airports, arenas and other public places around the world are turning to COVID-19 rapid testing as we try to fight our way out of the persistent pandemic. Sparta unveiled its workplace rapid testing program earlier last year to help employers and our economy. Now, this collaboration with partners Achu Health™ and ISDV.co is tackling the concerns many workplaces have about keeping close track of cases and ensuring rapid test results remain confidential. Sparta and Achu are now utilizing ISDV's expertise in blockchain technology to provide a more secure rapid testing protocol to various industry sectors.

Through SBL, Sparta's workplace rapid testing program will provide clients across North America with a consistent rapid-testing program for both their vaccinated and un-vaccinated employees, as well as enable them to track these activities while not compromising the privacy rights of their staff and sub-contractors. By adding the security measures, including decentralized blockchain, Sparta's rapid testing program means an employee's data is under their control. Sparta believes their rapid testing program is immediately applicable for SBL's industrial, commercial, retail, tourism, sports and recreation sectors, and is a perfect fit for the trucking industry.

About SBL

SBL integrates innovative safety & testing technologies into complex workplaces, aligning to corporate risk profiles, safety programs, and operational processes. SBL works with businesses, government agencies, and organizations in all industrial sectors, leveraging technology to reduce risk and enhance policy effectiveness. SBL's team has successfully provided risk management, safety solutions and workplace testing technologies for decades. Pandemic Response / Business Continuity solutions are led by a team who collectively have 80+ years of delivering fully integrated solutions to government agencies & Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

You can learn more about SBL testing technologies through the following video link: SBL technology and by visiting www.sbltt.com.

About Sparta

Sparta is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses. As Investors are increasingly applying non-financial factors to their analysis process (ESG), Sparta continues to strengthen its environmental and social path by adding new green products and services, as well as advanced health technologies for human good.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

