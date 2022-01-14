Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

R1 RCM INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates R1 RCM Inc. - RCM

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Cloudmed to R1 RCM Inc. ("the Company") (NasdaqGS: RCM). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Cloudmed equity holders will own approximately 30% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

New_logo_pr_ma.jpg

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-rcm/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

favicon.png?sn=DA32364&sd=2022-01-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r1-rcm-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-r1-rcm-inc---rcm-301461543.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA32364&Transmission_Id=202201142330PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA32364&DateId=20220114
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus