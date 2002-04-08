(RVNC) News: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Revance Therapeutics Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (“Revance Therapeutics” or the “Company”) ( RVNC) who purchased securities during the period between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2022.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

[Click here to join this action]

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company’s manufacturing facility for DAXI; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the DAXI BLA in its current form; (iii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Revance Therapeutics class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Revance Therapeutics class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

