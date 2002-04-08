Sprouts Farmers Market Adds Else Kids Nutrition Products to its Retail Stores Across the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced that following the successful launch and better than expected performance of Else Toddler Nutrition at Sprouts Farmers Market, the retailer is adding 2 additional products – Else Plant-Based Kids Shakes, in chocolate and vanilla flavors.



In the 10 months of sales since the February 2021 launch of Else Toddler Nutrition product at Sprouts Farmers Market, sales velocity grew steadily to 1.2 UPSPW (units per store per week), surpassing the category average.

We believe that the addition of the new Kids products will accelerate overall sales growth at Sprouts.

Made from whole food, clean organic ingredients, including almonds, buckwheat and tapioca, which account for over 90 percent of the ingredients, Else Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids are packed with nutrients, free from dairy and soy, gluten free and contain 50 percent less sugar than leading brands in this market segment. The products are designed to help support the growth and development of children.

“This is a strong sign from a key natural food retailer, the largest to carry Else Nutrition to date,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “We’re excited that consumers with children shopping at Sprouts’ will enjoy the same Clean Label Purity Award-Winning quality, and whole Plant-Based Nutrition that our Toddler Nutrition products have been providing to thousands of toddlers nationwide.”

Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, which won the Good Housekeeping Parenting Award for 2021, the brand has received overwhelming and powerful testimonials and reviews from many parents. Else Toddler Nutrition was also awarded “Best dairy alternative” at World Plant-Based Expo in December of 2021.

The Company also announces that it has retained A-Labs Finance and Advisory Ltd. to provide shareholder communication services for a fixed fee of US$50,000 per month. Either party may terminate the services upon the provision of fifteen days.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The Company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for “Best dairy alternative product” in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

