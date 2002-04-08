ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|10-Jan-22
|92,026
|€633.46
|€58,295,084.44
|11-Jan-22
|60,385
|€623.41
|€37,644,824.20
|12-Jan-22
|6,127
|€640.07
|€3,921,707.05
|13-Jan-22
|23,142
|€662.73
|€15,336,805.09
|14-Jan-22
|98,323
|€643.78
|€63,297,899.16
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
