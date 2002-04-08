Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (

ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
10-Jan-2292,026€633.46€58,295,084.44
11-Jan-2260,385€623.41€37,644,824.20
12-Jan-226,127€640.07€3,921,707.05
13-Jan-2223,142€662.73€15,336,805.09
14-Jan-2298,323€643.78€63,297,899.16

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


Author's Avatar
