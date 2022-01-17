Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Webcast

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (

NYSE:MHO, Financial) announces the following Webcast:

MI_Homes_Logo.jpg

What:

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Webcast



When:

February 2, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where:

http://www.mihomes.com



How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above



Contact:

Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,

[email protected], or 614-418-8225
Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
[email protected], or 614-418-8021

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report fourth quarter and year-end earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 135,000 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the M/I Homes brand. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.

favicon.png?sn=CL28254&sd=2022-01-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-earnings-webcast-301461408.html

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL28254&Transmission_Id=202201170745PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL28254&DateId=20220117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus