LifeWorks expands mental health and wellbeing programs to millions more worldwide

LifeWorks, a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals, has expanded access to CareNow, the Total Wellbeing Index and additional features on the LifeWorks app into 25 new countries and in 20 new languages.

This is the largest service expansion the organization has made in recent years and was done to help meet global demand for increased mental health and wellbeing support needed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This expanded suite of trusted, proactive services complements the existing counselling, coaching and practical everyday support already available 24/7/365 in these regions and languages.

Key features of the expanded rollout include:

Total Wellbeing Index, which offers digital assessments across all four pillars of wellbeing – mental, financial, social and physical health – and gives personalized insights and recommendations for support that will improve participants’ health;

CareNow, which provides self-guided programs for users to work through stress, depression and anxiety;

Newsfeed and recognition features on the LifeWorks app, which help create a sense of belonging and build a culture focused on wellbeing; and

Personal and organization-wide wellbeing challenges, such as step challenges to help with physical and social health, as well as habitude challenges focused on behaviour change like eating, sleeping, spending and more.

Available in 25 new countries and in 20 new languages

Countries include: Taiwan, Switzerland, Singapore, France, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Ireland, Vietnam, Thailand, Hungary, Turkey, Germany, Poland, Brazil, Italy, Portugal, Mexico, Mauritius.

Languages include: Traditional Chinese, French (European), Italian, German, Simplified Chinese, Malay, Japanese, Thai, Spanish (LATAM), Portuguese (BR) and (PT), Indonesian, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Turkish, Polish, Hungarian, Dutch, Hindi, Korean.

Quote from president, integrated health solutions and executive vice president, Neil King

“The need for accessible and effective digital wellbeing resources has never been more critical. People across the globe need more self-guided care solutions that work within their schedules, lifestyle needs and ways of learning, as well as in their primary language. This expansion makes our trusted, comprehensive services available to more organizations around the world, maximizing our ability to make a positive impact on more peoples’ lives with culturally relevant and engaging digital wellbeing tools.”

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

