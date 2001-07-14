Brazilian Firms Act on Digital Transformation Plans in Response to Pandemic Disruptions

Digital transformation by Brazilian companies has rapidly advanced from concept to execution in recent years, especially as enterprises coped with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Brazil finds enterprises in the country faced intense pressure to choose, execute and scale digitalization solutions when both technology and the requirements of the pandemic began to evolve faster than most organizations. Many firms were forced to reposition themselves and shift their focus to new market realities as requirements changed.

“Digital transformation demands resilience and focus on customer value. The perception regarding a company’s digital maturity may contribute to its growth and success,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“Not all Brazilian companies attempting to quickly follow trends have achieved the same results,” said Aase. “This points to the importance of engaging with service and solution partners, such as specialized consultants, that have a broad and detailed technology portfolio and extensive experience in change management.”

Under the changing conditions of the past year, contactless customer service solutions, virtual interactions between employees and partners and the use of AI to predict supply-chain disruptions were among the hottest topics for enterprises in Brazil, the report says. The rapid growth of e-commerce during the pandemic made sales and logistics requirements increasingly complex. Companies sought service providers with expertise in process digitalization, automated data analysis, storage and distribution automation and delivery operations.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations also emerged as an important focus for Brazilian firms, ISG says. Many are working to improve their transparency, ethics, integrity and especially sustainability, driven in part by decisions by investment funds to prioritize ESG performance. Along the way, companies have been remodeling their approaches to raw materials, manufacturing, distribution and recycling to create a circular supply chain.

Around the world, including in Brazil, digital transformation has become the pathway to success across industries, allowing organizations to become more agile and competitive, according to ISG. New technologies have improved companies’ design, production, sales, supply chain and human resources processes and enabled better customer experiences that have boosted the bottom line.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 34 providers across four quadrants: Digital Business Consulting Services, Digital Customer Experience Services, Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services and Sustainability and Decarbonization Services.

The report names Stefanini and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Accenture and BRQ as Leaders in three quadrants each and Deal, Deloitte, IBM and T-Systems as Leaders in two quadrants each. CI&T, Infosys, Logicalis, PwC, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy and Sustainable Carbon are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Accenture, Deloitte, Nação Digital, Sinqia and TOTVS are named as Rising Stars—companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from BRQ, MadeinWeb and T-Systems.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Brazilis available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

