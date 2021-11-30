Cloud DX Announces Voluntary Extension of Lock-up Agreements with Company Insiders

News in Summary

Cloud DX insiders (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cloud DX Inc. voluntarily extend the release date under lock-up agreements

This six-month voluntary extension of their resale restrictions indicates that the board and management are confident about the company's growth prospects

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Cloud DX Inc. (the "Company" or "Cloud DX") ( TSXV:CDX, Financial) (OTCQB:CDXFF), announces today that certain company ‘insiders' (as defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) have voluntarily agreed to extend the release dates under the lock-up agreements they entered into in connection with the Company's ‘Qualifying Transaction' which closed on April 15, 2021. Insiders holding approximately 33% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company have agreed to extend the lock-up to be effective until October 31, 2022.

Lead Director, Mr. Brad Miller, states "Cloud DX has made excellent progress in executing their business plan as articulated at the time of the go-public transaction. In my opinion as an investor, these recent announcements indicate that further growth for the company can be expected:

Board member, Dr. Constantine Zachos, states "Since becoming a public company, Cloud DX has secured key contracts with partners Prizm Media, Medtronic Canada, and Maxwell Telecare that together give the Company access to up to two million qualified patients in Canada and the United States. The team is now working on the next critical metric which is patient enrollment with the expectation of becoming EBITDA+ at around 10,000 enrolled and compliant US patients, a number that seems well within reach in the near-term."

Cloud DX Founder and CEO Robert Kaul commented "The board and management of Cloud DX are proud of the progress made by our team in 2021 and we are excited about recently announced new contracts, as well as the overall pipeline of new technologies developed by Cloud DX we expect to bring to market in the coming quarters. Virtual care is here to stay, and Cloud DX has been recognized as a leader in delivering high-quality virtual care services many times recently."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to manage chronic disease virtually, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. In particular, this news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the terms of the extensions of the lock-up agreements, the ability of the Company to become EBITDA positive, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the Company's marketing and research and development strategies and the expected benefits thereof.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

