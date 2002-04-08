Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
2 hours ago
AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (:MGA)

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2021 RESULTS and 2022 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 11, 2022
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free:1-800-909-4145
International:1-416-981-9023
Webcast:www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 18, 2022
Toll-Free:1-800-558-5253
International:1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:22015026

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
[email protected] 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
[email protected] 905-726-7108

