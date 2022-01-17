Unified Global Corp Promotes Michael Lamb to Head of Capital Markets and ESG Strategy

DENVER, CO and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Unified Global Corp ("UGC") (OTC PINK:CHYL) is pleased to announce the expansion of its team through the promotion of Michael Lamb to the position of Head of Capital Markets and ESG Strategy (Environmental, Social, and Governance). Mr. Lamb brings a long successful career track record in management and sales in the domestic institutional fixed income capital markets and wealth management with primary broker dealers such as Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

After leaving Morgan Stanley, Michael designed and developed the hedge fund, Medicus LP that invests in profitable publicly traded equities that touches the Cannabis sector. The focus is to keep relationships in the trenches of the Cannabis industry to be nimble and change with the market.

"We are very lucky to have someone with a background such as Michael's on the Unified team. Michael's talents will not only be used in a fund-raising capacity; but he will also further develop and help sustain Unified's ever-present mission to be a sustainable and ESG- focused company," stated Unified Global Founder, Paul Lufkin.

Michael has been analyzing the cannabis space for several years, with a focus on ESG Strategy within the industry. He will assist in converting any cannabis grow partners acquired into an ESG compliant business, with an emphasis on Korean Natural Farming ("KNF"). KNF is based upon the philosophy that the plant's ecosystem should have a heavy influence on the way the farming and cultivation are done. This ensures there is no disruption to nature during the cultivation and farming process and further supports Unified's ESG initiatives.

About Unified Global

Unified Global intends to become a vertically integrated Canadian/American MultiState Operator (Can-Am MSO) by consolidating cannabis operations in three markets from two countries. The Company's management is an experienced team with significant cannabis operating expertise.

