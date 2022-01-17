World Food Championships Enters NFT Market with Partners Gourmet NFT and Oasis Digital Studios

World renowned tournament Chefs to offer award-winning recipes

NASHVILLE, TN, HOUSTON, TX and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis"), a wholly owned subsidiary of (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)( FRA:4T51, Financial) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on Digital Identity, integrated Avatars and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that Oasis and Gourmet NFT have partnered with the leaders of the World Food Championships to create a series of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that will enable fans and foodies to recreate award winning recipes in their own kitchens.

Award winning Chefs and home cooks from the World Food Championships, the leader in Food Sport, now have an opportunity to cash in on the NFT market, thanks to a new agreement between WFC and Oasis /Gourmet NFT.

The new alliance will curate, market, and share proceeds with chefs as they dish out digital originals from their prize-winning custom recipes, as well as private dinners for customers seeking unique culinary experiences.

"This is a very exciting development for our Champion Chefs and the Food Sport industry," said Mike McCloud, President of WFC. "Owning an original recipe or experiencing a one-of-a-kind culinary dinner was once a rare opportunity. But with the development and expansion of the NFT market, it's becoming more possible and achievable than ever before."

First steps in the partnership include releasing the winning signature dishes of WFC's category champions, which are a mix of chefs and home cooks who have achieved success in one of the hardest culinary gauntlets in the world. Over the coming weeks, hundreds more recipes will be added from the WFC archives.

"The culinary art that we see from these champions is truly outstanding and creative work," McCloud noted. "Thousands of chefs compete nationally and around the globe to prove they have the skills to be a champion, and each year our process validates ten of them. Having their work available for custom, private ownership is a natural next step in the food industry."

"With the high skill levels of WFCs chefs, as well as their broad reach in the market, we are thrilled to announce this alliance with Mike McCloud and his dedicated team, and to allow foodies to experience and share in the WFC family's secrets and successes," said Ruth McCartney co-founder of Gourmet NFT together with Houston Chef and owner of eculent restaurant, Chef David Skinner. Skinner has been dubbed the "Willy Wonka" of gastronomy and is a favorite of the Washington Post.

More information on how award-winning chefs can participate directly in this opportunity will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information on Oasis Digital Studios, please click here.

About World Food Championships - https://worldfoodchampionships.com

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak). In 2021, more than 300 culinary teams from 5 countries and 40 American states competed in WFC's Main Event. While contestants have to earn their way into WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at a previous competition, potential judges are welcome to take WFC's online certification course that explains the E.A.T. methodology. Certified judges then request and receive available seats at the next scheduled WFC event.

About GourmetNFT - https://gourmetnft.com

The Gourmet NFT digital download store is an online destination for foodies, home cooks and culinary collectors to search, download and collect rare, archival, celebrity and hard-to-find recipes.

Users can search by various criteria to hone in on their desired recipes and by using a simple checkout system powered by Shopify, they can pay using credit cards (Fiat) or Crypto, and then set up a 2-click wallet to keep, organize and even trade their recipe cards on the open NFT market.

With the meteoric rise in popularity of Instagram Reels and TikToks featuring food, and the multi-million views in the category, Gourmet NFT delivers a way to download, own and cook along from these multimedia files. It is also a platform which allows cooks and followers to financially support their favorite Chefs and restaurants post-pandemic in a micro-payment manner.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and is working to release its own branded network payment card.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions and has acquired 50% of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

