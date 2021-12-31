T. Rowe Price Japan Fund Buys Daiichi Sankyo Co, SoftBank Group Corp, Plaid Inc, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Welcia Holdings Co

New Purchases: 4568,

Added Positions: 9984, 4165, 7366, 9983, Reduced Positions: 6954, 6861, 6465, 7269, 6367, 9432, 3880, 6098, 6503, 2175, 6197, 6005, 2146, 4478, 6326, 6406, 5802, 6981, 4523, 7701, 9434, 6028, 3994, 4921, 2412, 3769, 7205, 4613, 6965, 9435, 4519, 4151, 1949, 4483, 4443, 7974, 4751, 4051, 4661, 7342, 3046, 4194, 4176, 4385, 4480, 4008, 4091, 6146, 6273, 4612, 2206, 7532, 6929, 2484, 7287, 3249, 7198, 7956, Sold Out: 4502, 3141,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Daiichi Sankyo Co, SoftBank Group Corp, Plaid Inc, Litalico Media & Solutions Inc, sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Welcia Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price Japan Fund. As of 2021Q4, T. Rowe Price Japan Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $914 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Keyence Corp (6861) - 90,000 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Suzuki Motor Corp (7269) - 1,018,200 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% Hoshizaki Corp (6465) - 519,300 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Daikin Industries Ltd (6367) - 164,100 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% SoftBank Group Corp (9984) - 734,200 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.96%

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2671 and $3035, with an estimated average price of $2868.4. The stock is now traded at around $2650.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 397,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund added to a holding in SoftBank Group Corp by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $5103 and $7132, with an estimated average price of $6094.13. The stock is now traded at around $5497.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 734,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund added to a holding in Plaid Inc by 713.39%. The purchase prices were between $1968 and $3085, with an estimated average price of $2696.63. The stock is now traded at around $1865.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 388,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund added to a holding in Litalico Media & Solutions Inc by 379.31%. The purchase prices were between $3105 and $4565, with an estimated average price of $3757.26. The stock is now traded at around $3115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 83,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3013 and $3614, with an estimated average price of $3192.81.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund sold out a holding in Welcia Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3535 and $4360, with an estimated average price of $4047.42.