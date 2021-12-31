Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys The Walt Disney Co, Citigroup Inc, State Street Corporation, Sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Snap-on Inc

Investment company T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Citigroup Inc, State Street Corporation, Dominion Energy Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Snap-on Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund . As of 2021Q4, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund owns 113 stocks with a total value of $18.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t+rowe+price+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,620,000 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 3,165,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 2,345,000 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.
  4. Southern Co (SO) - 7,180,000 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio.
  5. General Electric Co (GE) - 5,160,000 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $91.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,345,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $103.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $109.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 755,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,090,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42.

Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Reduced: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 24.88%. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 4,710,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 70.94%. The sale prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 295,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 60.24%. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $220.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 165,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 65.45%. The sale prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 570,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 69.35%. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Halliburton Co (HAL)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Halliburton Co by 76.7%. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



