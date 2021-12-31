T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys The Walt Disney Co, Citigroup Inc, State Street Corporation, Sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Snap-on Inc

New Purchases: C, XEL, RPM,

C, XEL, RPM, Added Positions: DIS, STT, D, KMB, PM, FISV, SIE, SRCL, VOW3, HBAN, CNC, CMCSA, IP, TRP, CAH, AZN, SNY, MDT, IFF, ZBH, AKZA, WMT, MDLZ, TJX, CTXS, CI, MMM, VNO,

DIS, STT, D, KMB, PM, FISV, SIE, SRCL, VOW3, HBAN, CNC, CMCSA, IP, TRP, CAH, AZN, SNY, MDT, IFF, ZBH, AKZA, WMT, MDLZ, TJX, CTXS, CI, MMM, VNO, Reduced Positions: CF, RJF, SNA, CFG, BK, HAL, DD, MS, GILD, MO, NLSN, FOX, AMAT, PNC, EOG, MMC, JPM, MSFT, MET, CSCO, TRGP, BEN, QCOM, WFC, NI, ETR, NXPI, VZ, JNJ, CAG, EQR, NEE, TTE, FITB, TEL, CB, MRK, BIIB, XOM, RYN, CVX, GSK, SCHW, KO, KSS, WELL,

CF, RJF, SNA, CFG, BK, HAL, DD, MS, GILD, MO, NLSN, FOX, AMAT, PNC, EOG, MMC, JPM, MSFT, MET, CSCO, TRGP, BEN, QCOM, WFC, NI, ETR, NXPI, VZ, JNJ, CAG, EQR, NEE, TTE, FITB, TEL, CB, MRK, BIIB, XOM, RYN, CVX, GSK, SCHW, KO, KSS, WELL, Sold Out: BG, EIX, PPG, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Citigroup Inc, State Street Corporation, Dominion Energy Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Snap-on Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund owns 113 stocks with a total value of $18.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t+rowe+price+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,620,000 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 3,165,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 2,345,000 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Southern Co (SO) - 7,180,000 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. General Electric Co (GE) - 5,160,000 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $91.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,345,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $103.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $109.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 755,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,090,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 24.88%. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 4,710,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 70.94%. The sale prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 295,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 60.24%. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $220.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 165,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 65.45%. The sale prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 570,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 69.35%. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Halliburton Co by 76.7%. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.