Yacktman Focused Fund Buys Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Samsung C&T Corp, Hyundai Motor Co, Sells Brenntag SE, The Walt Disney Co, Macy's Inc

New Purchases: RS, 028260,

RS, 028260, Added Positions: 005935, ABF, 005385, 8074, 005387, CNQ, 057050,

005935, ABF, 005385, 8074, 005387, CNQ, 057050, Reduced Positions: BNR, DIS, SYY, M, GOOG, FHB, HUN, WFRD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Samsung C&T Corp, Hyundai Motor Co, Yuasa Trading Co, Hyundai Motor Co, sells Brenntag SE, The Walt Disney Co, Macy's Inc, First Hawaiian Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Yacktman Focused Fund owns 53 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yacktman Focused Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+focused+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Yacktman Focused Fund

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 7,250,000 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02% Bollore SA (BOL) - 51,746,528 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,270,000 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 650,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 4,550,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%

Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $141.18 and $166.83, with an estimated average price of $154.94. The stock is now traded at around $166.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Samsung C&T Corp. The purchase prices were between $105500 and $122500, with an estimated average price of $116484. The stock is now traded at around $115000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 364,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Yuasa Trading Co Ltd by 81.62%. The purchase prices were between $2797 and $3135, with an estimated average price of $2956.56. The stock is now traded at around $2964.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 708,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $90800 and $103000, with an estimated average price of $97971. The stock is now traded at around $100500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $91500 and $105000, with an estimated average price of $99535.5. The stock is now traded at around $103500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Brenntag SE by 21.21%. The sale prices were between $75.02 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 57.14%. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 42.53%. The sale prices were between $25.76 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.