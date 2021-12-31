Yacktman Fund Buys Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Samsung C&T Corp, Associated British Foods PLC, Sells Brenntag SE, Macy's Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: RS, 028260, 005930,

RS, 028260, 005930, Added Positions: ABF, 005935, 005387, 005385,

ABF, 005935, 005387, 005385, Reduced Positions: BNR, M, DIS, GOOG, SYY, HUN, CSCO,

BNR, M, DIS, GOOG, SYY, HUN, CSCO, Sold Out: 6923,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Samsung C&T Corp, Associated British Foods PLC, Samsung Electronics Co, Hyundai Motor Co, sells Brenntag SE, Macy's Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Stanley Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Yacktman Fund owns 57 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yacktman Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Yacktman Fund

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 11,050,000 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% Bollore SA (BOL) - 97,075,700 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 9,100,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,900,000 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 111,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.2%

Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $141.18 and $166.83, with an estimated average price of $154.94. The stock is now traded at around $166.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Samsung C&T Corp. The purchase prices were between $105500 and $122500, with an estimated average price of $116484. The stock is now traded at around $113000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68800 and $80500, with an estimated average price of $73437.1. The stock is now traded at around $77500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Associated British Foods PLC by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $17.27 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $91500 and $105000, with an estimated average price of $99535.5. The stock is now traded at around $103000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $90800 and $103000, with an estimated average price of $97971. The stock is now traded at around $99900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 523,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Stanley Electric Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2672 and $3360, with an estimated average price of $2959.52.

Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Brenntag SE by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $75.02 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Yacktman Fund still held 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 62.5%. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Yacktman Fund still held 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.74%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Yacktman Fund still held 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.