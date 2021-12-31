Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Yacktman Fund Buys Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Samsung C&T Corp, Associated British Foods PLC, Sells Brenntag SE, Macy's Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Yacktman Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Samsung C&T Corp, Associated British Foods PLC, Samsung Electronics Co, Hyundai Motor Co, sells Brenntag SE, Macy's Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Stanley Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Fund . As of 2021Q4, Yacktman Fund owns 57 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Fund
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 11,050,000 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  2. Bollore SA (BOL) - 97,075,700 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 9,100,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,900,000 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 111,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.2%
New Purchase: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $141.18 and $166.83, with an estimated average price of $154.94. The stock is now traded at around $166.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Samsung C&T Corp (028260)

Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Samsung C&T Corp. The purchase prices were between $105500 and $122500, with an estimated average price of $116484. The stock is now traded at around $113000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)

Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68800 and $80500, with an estimated average price of $73437.1. The stock is now traded at around $77500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Associated British Foods PLC by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $17.27 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005387)

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $91500 and $105000, with an estimated average price of $99535.5. The stock is now traded at around $103000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005385)

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $90800 and $103000, with an estimated average price of $97971. The stock is now traded at around $99900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 523,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Stanley Electric Co Ltd (6923)

Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Stanley Electric Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2672 and $3360, with an estimated average price of $2959.52.

Reduced: Brenntag SE (BNR)

Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Brenntag SE by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $75.02 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Yacktman Fund still held 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)

Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 62.5%. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Yacktman Fund still held 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.74%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Yacktman Fund still held 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



