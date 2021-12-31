Matthews China Fund's 4th-Quarter Commentary

For the year ending December 31, 2021, the Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio) returned -12.26% (Investor Class) and -12.07% (Institutional Class), while its benchmark, the MSCI China Index, returned -21.64% over the same period. For the fourth quarter of the year, the Fund returned -5.66% (Investor Class) and -5.62% (Institutional Class), while the benchmark returned -6.06%.

Market Environment:

2021 was a volatile year for Chinese equity markets with a variety of issues including concerns regarding anti-monopoly regulations faced by internet platform companies, Chinese ADR delistings, solvency risks surrounding China’s property markets and general concerns about growth slowing given both internal and external factors. These concerns resulted in weak foreign sentiment and resulted in stock market performance divergence between U.S. and Hong Kong-listed Chinese securities with that of the domestic A-share-listed Chinese securities. Hong Kong dually listed stocks continue to see record high levels of discount compared with those of their China counterparts.

The regulatory environment in China has been rather tight since the end of the first half in 2021 given that China met many of its economic goals early in the year. We believe that regulations continue to be part and parcel of China’s economy and look toward opportunities in sectors where there is continued regulatory support, such as in the areas of renewables and import substitution which will continue to drive local businesses to use more locally made content.

Performance Contributors and Detractors:

Stock selection within information technology, consumer discretionary and financials contributed to performance for the full year. A contributor among individual stocks was e-commerce company JD.com ( HKSE:09618, Financial). After being weighed down earlier in the year by market concerns stemming from China’s regulatory announcements directed at large internet platforms, the company stock price gained ground in the second half of the year. Despite the uncertain regulatory backdrop, JD.com reported strong second quarter earnings late in August, which boosted market sentiment toward the company. China Merchants Bank ( SHSE:600036, Financial), a retail bank franchise that employs a prudent approach and commands good asset quality, was another contributor. Strong share price performance of the company’s stock has been supported, in our view, by resilient earnings per share growth. We believe the stock remains attractively valued and may have further room for price appreciation, as the bank serves an appealing demographic of high-end clients and continues to expand its business.

On the other hand, the Fund’s real estate and consumer staples detracted from performance. The market continued to be increasingly worried about real estate sentiment in the second half of the year which drove stock prices down. A detractor among individual stocks was Times China Holdings ( HKSE:01233, Financial), a southern China focused developer which experienced weak performance due to a tightening policy environment. We believe that this presents the opportunity for market consolidation over the longer term, and that leading regional players such as Times China should be able to grow market share under these conditions given their strong balance sheets. Real estate opportunities in China are also attractively valued and may offer high dividend yields making the risk reward still favorable in our view.

Chinese liquor company Wuliangye Yibin ( SZSE:000858, Financial) was another detractor. As the second-largest liquor company in China, the company specializes in manufacturing “baijiu,” a clear liquor made from grain. Wuliangye’s underperformance was in line with the overall sector correction experienced in 2021. The consumer staples sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020 and saw valuations become rather expensive for the growth it was offering. Hence what we saw was a healthy correction of the overall sector, including that of white liquor names and Wuliangye.

The Fund’s allocation to A-shares has continued to increase over time during the year. At the end of December, the strategy had 49.4% in A-shares compared to the beginning of the year, where it had 37.5%. As A-shares have performed much better compared to both the U.S. and Hong Kong-listed shares, the portfolio’s increasing allocation to A-shares generated positive returns.

Notable Portfolio Changes:

During the year, we consolidated the portfolio’s U.S. American Depository Receipt (ADR) exposure into Hong Kong shares, including for Alibaba ( HKSE:09988, Financial) and JD.com due to increased levels of uncertainty of U.S. – China relations. Over the next few years, we anticipate that more U.S.-listed ADRs will continue to seek secondary listings in Hong Kong. We also consolidated the Fund’s consumer staples exposure in the beginning of the year due to the sector’s high valuations, and lowered the portfolio’s overall exposure to insurance companies given China’s lower interest rate environment and intensifying competition in the country. We initiated new positions in Sungrow Power Supply ( SZSE:300274, Financial) and Nari Technology ( SHSE:600406, Financial). Sungrow is the leading inverter manufacturer in China benefiting from renewable energy growth. China’s plan to be carbon neutral by 2060 has promoted significant volume expansion opportunities across the solar chain. Sungrow has strong product offerings in the high end inverter space and strong execution by management has grown the company’s global market share considerably over the past decade. Additionally, we believe there is further opportunity to expand Sungrow’s total addressable market as the energy storage system market grows. Nari Technology is a leading provider of equipment and digital solutions to China’s state grid. As the proportion of renewable energy in China’s energy mix increases, China’s grid is seeing upgrading needs for smarter grid capabilities. We believe these increased needs will spur capital expenditure spending and benefit vendors such as Nari Technology.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, we believe 2022 will be a year of adaptation to the new policies in place. Tough regulations might have moderated growth but have not completely derailed growth for many of China’s leading companies. There will likely be stability, both economically and politically, for the country as highlighted in the recent central economic work conference. China’s government also has sufficient monetary tools to deploy if it needs to step in to support economic growth. However, given growth targets which are largely within expectation, we expect that any monetary support will be more targeted.

In 2022, we believe that China will continue to be focused on a strict COVID-19 policy. China’s well executed COVID measures have ensured that most businesses operations continued smoothly albeit the recovery in consumer related opportunities may take slightly longer to unfold. China will also be focused on its longer-term renewable goals and we continue to expect these areas to be fast growing opportunities. Valuations have corrected down with market uncertainty over the past year providing for an opportunity to buy into the market.

As of Dec 31, 2021, the securities mentioned comprised the Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio) in the following percentages: JD.com, Inc., 4.4%; China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., 4.5%; Times China Holdings, 0.9%; Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd., 1.8%; Alibaba Group Holding, Ltd., 7.6%; Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., 2.2%; and Nari Technology Co., Ltd., 1.5%.

