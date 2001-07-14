Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Release

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that it will be reporting fourth quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 after-market hours.

Management will host a conference call the next day on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM (ET) with a simultaneous audio webcast. To access via teleconference please dial (236) 389-2653 or (833) 921-1643 and enter the event passcode: 2690932. The link to the audio webcast will be available on www.choicereit.ca%2Fevents-webcasts.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties’ issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005506/en/