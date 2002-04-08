UPS To Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results On Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (:UPS) will announce its 2021 fourth-quarter results on February 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

To listen, visit https://www.investors.ups.com and click on “Webcast.” The webcast audio will be accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.

