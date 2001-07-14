Lamb Weston Announces Steven J. Younes, Chief Human Resources Officer

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) announced today that Steven J. Younes will join the organization as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005521/en/

Steven Younes joins Lamb Weston as Chief Human Resources Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Younes brings more than 30 years of experience in human resources and employment law to Lamb Weston. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Loews Hotels & Co., a luxury hospitality company, where he led talent and people strategies, establishing critical priorities for the organization. Prior to joining Loews, Younes was Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Ascension, the largest not-for-profit healthcare company in the U.S., with more than 155,000 employees. Younes began his career as an employment attorney with Epstein Becker & Green, progressing in his career from there in Human Resources and legal roles in a number of diverse industries.

“Steven’s depth of experience will be a great addition to our Executive Team,” said Tom Werner, CEO Lamb Weston. “His thoughtful leadership of people strategies in the hospitality and healthcare industries is a great foundation for the work he will lead at Lamb Weston,” said Werner.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005521/en/