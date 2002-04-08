Molecular Partners Finalizes License Agreement with Novartis for Ensovibep for COVID-19

Agreement grants global rights of ensovibep to Novartis, who will lead further development and commercialization of the program

Financial terms include milestone payment of CHF150 million to Molecular Partners and 22% royalty on ensovibep sales in relevant territories

Collaboration will focus on rapidly progressing ensovibep’s availability to COVID-19 patients via expedited regulatory processes



Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that Molecular Partners and Novartis have entered into a license agreement under which Novartis will in-license global rights to ensovibep from Molecular Partners. Ensovibep is a DARPin antiviral therapeutic candidate to treat COVID-19, which recently reported positive topline data from the Phase 2 EMPATHY clinical study.

The finalization of this agreement triggers a milestone payment of CHF 150 million to Molecular Partners. Under the license agreement announced today, Molecular Partners will be eligible to receive a 22% royalty on sales in commercial countries, having agreed to forgo royalties in lower income countries and is aligned with Novartis’ plans to ensure affordability based on countries’ needs and capabilities.

Financial guidance update

The Company expects to report approximately CHF 133 million cash and cash equivalents as per December 31, 2021. Upon receipt of the CHF 150 million option exercise milestone from Novartis, Molecular Partners now estimates its cash runway to extend well into 2025, excluding any potential royalty income as well as excluding potential further cash flows to or from R&D partners.

