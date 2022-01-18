BioInvent appoints experienced industry leader Marie Moores as Chief Operating Officer

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces the appointment of Marie Moores as Chief Operating Officer. Marie Moores joins the company on February 1, 2022, and she will be involved in all operational aspects including quality assurance as well as commercial strategy planning such as further developing the target product profiles for BioInvent's drug candidates.

Marie Moores has over 25 years' experience of transforming international organizations, with expertise in regulatory affairs and building businesses focusing on drug development. Before joining BioInvent she has been Executive Vice President, International Operations & Early Development at the Norwegian company LINK Medical Research. She previously spent more than 20 years with Theradex Oncology as Director, Clinical and Regulatory Operations for Europe, growing the business from four people to more than sixty and leading the creation of a profitable business.

"As BioInvent's COO, Marie's regulatory and drug development experience will be very valuable as we continue to expand our pipeline of promising anti-cancer treatments. With soon four products progressing through five clinical trials, Marie will take some of the important responsibility for the day-to-day operations. This will allow me to devote more of my time to the broader, longer-term perspective, focusing on strategic development, new partnerships, and capital markets," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.

