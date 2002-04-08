Eliem Therapeutics Provides Program Updates and an Overview of Expected Near-Term Milestones

ETX-810 Phase 2a trial in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) is fully enrolled



Investigational New Drug (IND) application planned in Q1 2022 for ETX-155 Phase 2 trials in major depressive disorder (MDD) and perimenopausal depression (PMD)

Patient dosing underway for ETX-155 Phase 1b proof-of-concept study in epilepsy

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ( ELYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today is providing program updates and announcing expected milestones.

“We continue to advance multiple programs in our pipeline, and we recently fully enrolled our Phase 2a trial of ETX-810 in patients with chronic diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain,” said Bob Azelby, president and chief executive officer of Eliem Therapeutics. “Positive clinical data with this novel product candidate, if it receives regulatory approval, could provide new options for the millions of patients suffering from chronic pain, a therapeutic area that has not seen meaningful innovation in decades. Additionally, we look forward to evaluating ETX-155 in patients with depression and epilepsy, as it is based on a clinically validated mechanism of action and has potentially differentiated product attributes. As a small biotech, we believe we are in a unique position to progress two clinical stage assets, each addressing multiple indications in large markets.”

Program Updates and Anticipated Key Milestones

ETX-810 in chronic pain: ETX-810 is a novel, new chemical entity prodrug of the bioactive lipid palmitoylethanolamide that is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2a clinical trials in subjects with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) and lumbosacral radicular pain (LSRP), commonly referred to as sciatica.

ETX-810 in DPNP . Achieved full enrollment in the Phase 2a prospective, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ETX-810 in subjects with DPNP. The Company expects topline data in the first half of 2022.

. Achieved full enrollment in the Phase 2a prospective, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ETX-810 in subjects with DPNP. The Company expects topline data in the first half of 2022. ETX-810 in LSRP . Enrollment is ongoing for the Phase 2a prospective, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ETX-810 in subjects with LSRP. The Company expects enrollment to be completed in the first half of 2022 and now expects topline data in the second half of 2022.

ETX-155 in depression and epilepsy: ETX-155 is a novel GABA A receptor positive allosteric modulator that Eliem plans to evaluate in subjects with major depressive disorder (MDD), perimenopausal depression (PMD), and epilepsy.

ETX-155 in MDD and PMD. The Company expects to submit an IND application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q1 2022. There was a delay in the Company’s previously planned Q4 2021 IND submission due to the identification of an uncharacterized metabolite in December 2021. The Company is updating the IND application with a plan to characterize the metabolite. Assuming FDA clearance to proceed, the Company expects to dose the first subjects in two randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2a proof-of-concept trials of ETX-155 in the first half of 2022 and expects topline data in the second half of 2023.

The Company expects to submit an IND application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q1 2022. There was a delay in the Company’s previously planned Q4 2021 IND submission due to the identification of an uncharacterized metabolite in December 2021. The Company is updating the IND application with a plan to characterize the metabolite. Assuming FDA clearance to proceed, the Company expects to dose the first subjects in two randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2a proof-of-concept trials of ETX-155 in the first half of 2022 and expects topline data in the second half of 2023. ETX-155 in epilepsy . Enrollment is ongoing for the single-arm Phase 1b trial in subjects with photosensitive epilepsy (PSE), a single dose proof-of-concept study for epilepsy. The Company expects interim data in the first half of 2022.

Kv7.2/3 channel opener program: The Company’s preclinical program targets the Kv7.2/3 potassium channel, a target that has been shown to control neuronal excitability and that has clinical validation in pain and epilepsy. The Company plans to progress IND-enabling studies in 2022.

Anxiolytic for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD): The Company is in early preclinical development of a novel, rapid-acting, non-sedating, non-addictive anxiolytic for the potential treatment of GAD. The Company is continuing the preclinical development of this program with the intent to provide a development plan update later in 2022.

Cash Guidance

The Company’s unaudited cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $160 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company continues to expect that its current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund operations through late 2023.

Upcoming Investor Events

Eliem will present at the Virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2022 being held February 14-18.

In Q1 2022, Eliem plans to host a virtual investor day to discuss the chronic pain treatment landscape, unmet clinical needs in chronic pain, and ETX-810’s clinical program and potential commercial opportunity. The Company will announce details for the event when they are finalized, and a webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s website.

About Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. These disorders often occur when neurons are overly excited or inhibited, leading to an imbalance, and our focus is on restoring homeostasis. We are developing a pipeline of clinically differentiated product candidates focused on validated mechanisms of action with broad therapeutic potential to deliver improved therapeutics for patients with these disorders. Eliem channels its experience, energy, and passion for improving patients’ quality of life to fuel our efforts to develop life-changing novel therapies. At its core, the Eliem team is motivated by the promise of helping patients live happier, more fulfilling lives.

