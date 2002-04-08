Syneos Health Appoints Two New Independent Directors

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® ( SYNH, Financial), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced it has appointed two new independent directors, Barbara W. Bodem and Alfonso G. Zulueta, to its Board of Directors.



“We are excited to welcome Barbara and Alfonso to the Syneos Health Board,” said John Dineen, Chair of the Syneos Health Board of Directors. “Barbara’s deep financial expertise combined with Alfonso’s expansive industry knowledge and international experience bring important perspectives to an already strong Board. These two leaders will enhance the composition of our Board and support continued successful oversight of our strategy as we speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.”

Following the appointment of Ms. Bodem and Mr. Zulueta, the Syneos Health Board is comprised of 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent. Ms. Bodem will serve as a Class I director and will serve on the Company’s Audit Committee and Mr. Zulueta will serve as a Class III director.

Barbara W. Bodem

Ms. Bodem served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Hillrom, a global medical technology company, from 2018 until its acquisition by Baxter International Inc. in 2021. She previously served as the Senior Vice President of Finance at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical manufacturer, from 2015 to 2018. She has also served in senior finance roles for Hospira, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company.

Ms. Bodem currently serves on the board of directors of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ( TPTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, where she serves as Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee. She received both her Bachelor of Science in Finance and MBA from Indiana University.

Alfonso G. Zulueta

Mr. Zulueta has over three decades of experience in global strategic and leadership roles within large pharma, specifically with Eli Lilly and Company. At Eli Lilly, he held key senior positions including Vice President of Global Marketing, President of Global Oncology and Critical Care Products, and most recently as President of International responsible for all geographies outside the United States and Canada from 2017 until his retirement at the end of 2021. He was a corporate officer and member of Eli Lilly and Company’s executive committee.

Mr. Zulueta currently serves on the board of directors of CTS Corporation (: CTS), a global manufacturer of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators, where he serves on the Audit Committee; Compensation Committee; and Nominating, Governance, and Sustainability Committee. He also previously served as a member of the board of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), and US-Japan Business Council. He received his Bachelor of Arts from De La Salle University in the Philippines, and his MBA from Colgate Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia.

