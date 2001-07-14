Genius Sports Agrees to Major Expansion of Live Streaming, Official Data and Fan Engagement Partnership With bet365

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has secured a major expansion of its long-term partnership with bet365.

As one of the first sportsbooks to implement Genius Sports’ live streaming service, bet365 has now agreed to a major uplift in the Company’s premium video content including low latency broadcasts from several top tier global soccer competitions and the NFL to bet365 customers outside the U.S. Genius Sports’ expanded streaming solution will deliver unique new content to help enhance bet placement and customer retention for bet365.

All streaming content will be combined with Genius Sports’ leading portfolio of official data across thousands of events per year, including UK football and the NFL. This includes access to the fastest, most accurate data on the English Premier League as well as the NFL’s real-time statistics through its proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS).

To further enhance bet365’s marketing and player engagement strategy, Genius Sports will deliver its official data-driven marketing campaigns, driving deeper engagement and lower cost of acquisition across display, video and connected TV.

“The expansion of our partnership with bet365 further validates Genius Sports’ long-standing strategy to power live betting experiences backed by the highest quality official data and video content,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “This agreement is particularly significant for our live streaming service which combines premium content from competitions with thousands of other low latency broadcasts from sports right around the world.”

