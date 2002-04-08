RVL Pharmaceuticals to Host UPNEEQ® Overview and Business Update Webcast on January 19, 2022

-- Topics include corporate name change, launch plans into the medical aesthetics market and general business updates --

-- Featured speakers include Dr. Jackie Yee and Dr. Justin Harper --

Bridgewater, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ( OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer and James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, will host a video webcast to discuss recent UPNEEQ® trends, pending expansion into the medical aesthetics market and other general business updates.

Dr. Jackie Yee is board-certified in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and specializes in Aesthetic Injectables and Cosmetic Surgery based in Miami, Florida.

Dr. Justin Harper is an Aesthetic Physician and healthcare innovator with a diverse background encompassing plastic surgery, dermatology, and medical technology based in Columbus, Ohio.

Webcast details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast: https://experience.v-unite.com/#/aestheticrecorddemo/rvlinvestorday/room/welcome

The webcast will be available thereafter via the Company’s website at www.rvlpharma.com under the “Investor & News” section.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc



RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas. The Company is currently commercializing UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrocholoride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid, in adults. UPNEEQ is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the FDA for acquired blepharoptosis.

