Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces Commercial Availability of Vasopressin

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced the commercial availability of its recently approved product, vasopressin, an A-rated generic alternative to Vasostrict®, with 180 days of marketing exclusivity. U.S. sales of Vasostrict totaled $890 million for the LTM ended September 30, 2021.1

On December 15, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved Eagle’s abbreviated new drug application (“ANDA”) for vasopressin, a product that is indicated for use to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock (e.g., post-cardiotomy or sepsis) who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines.

“The Eagle team has worked very hard to advance vasopressin for patients in need. We believe our highly experienced hospital and critical care sales force gives us a significant strategic advantage as we make inroads into this important market, and we have already entered into contracts with customers. With the 180-day period of marketing exclusivity, we believe we will deliver value to our shareholders and vasopressin will contribute meaningfully to Eagle’s growth,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle.

Eagle was first-to-file an ANDA referencing Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Vasostrict for the 20 units per ml presentation. On August 31, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware held that Eagle’s proposed vasopressin product does not infringe any of the patents Par asserted against Eagle. Par’s appeal of the District Court’s ruling remains pending, and Eagle will continue to vigorously defend against such appeal.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities law.

