Garmin® Ltd. schedules its fourth quarter 2021 earnings call

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) invites shareholders and investors to listen to its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call that will be broadcast over the Internet on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EST, with executives of Garmin. The call will be held in conjunction with the company's earnings release, which will be distributed prior to market open on February 16, 2022.

What: Garmin Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EST

Where: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.garmin.com%2Fen-US%2Fcompany%2Finvestors%2Fevents%2F

How: Join via the website link above or participate by phone by dialing 855-757-3897 (due to the limited number of lines available, we encourage you to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call).

An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 15, 2023 on Garmin’s website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and select the Earnings page.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles.

About Garmin Ltd: Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

