Northside Healthcare System in Atlanta Advances Surgical Robotics Program with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for PROCEPT BioRobotics AquaBeam Systems

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation ( PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced it now has five AquaBeam Robotic Systems installed across all of Northside Health Systems’ state-of-the-art surgical facilities.



“I am thrilled that Northside is expanding their top-ranked surgical robotics program to now include Aquablation therapy at all five of their hospitals,” stated Lewis S. Kriteman, M.D., F.A.C.S. partner at Georgia Urology. “As the first surgeon in Georgia to perform Aquablation therapy, I applaud and thank Northside for leading the way in providing innovative surgical techniques to surgeons and expanding access for patients. Aquablation therapy provides patients a safe and effective BPH treatment option, regardless of prostate size or shape. I believe Aquablation therapy is an attractive procedure for patients who have yet to seek treatment for their BPH symptoms as well as those who are not satisfied with the results from current surgical or medical options available to treat BPH.”

“PROCEPT is proud to partner with leading health systems, such as Northside, that are committed to advancing patient care through next-generation innovations and we look forward to supporting their growing programs throughout the greater Atlanta area,” said Sham Shiblaq, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of PROCEPT. “As we continue to expand our global commercial footprint, our dedicated team remains focused on accelerating adoption of Aquablation therapy and bringing this much needed treatment option to all patients.”

Aquablation therapy combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics, and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Combining both cystoscopic visualization and ultrasound imaging, surgeons can create a personalized treatment plan tailored to each patient’s anatomy. Once the personalized treatment map is complete, the robotically controlled, heat-free waterjet ablates the prostate tissue, avoiding critical structures to preserve sexual function and continence.1,2,3

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation® therapy performed using PROCEPT’s products, including AquaBeam® Robotic System, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Forward‐looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward‐looking statements are based on PROCEPT’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in PROCEPT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including PROCEPT’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, on September 16, 2021. PROCEPT does not undertake any obligation to update forward‐looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PROCEPT’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. The most common side effects are mild and transient, and may include mild pain or difficulty when urinating, discomfort in the pelvis, blood in the urine, inability to empty the bladder or a frequent and/or urgent need to urinate, and bladder or urinary tract infection. Other risks include ejaculatory dysfunction and a low risk of injury to the urethra or rectum where the devices gain access to the body for treatment. For more information about potential side effects and risks associated with Aquablation therapy, speak with your urologist or surgeon. No claim is made that the AquaBeam Robotic System will cure any medical condition, or entirely eliminate the diseased entity. Repeated treatment or alternative therapies may sometimes be required.

1Gilling P. et al. Three-year outcomes after Aquablation therapy compared to TURP: results from a blinded randomized trial. Can J Urol. 2020 Feb;27(1):10072-10079.

2Desai M, et al. Aquablation for benign prostatic hyperplasia in large prostates (80-150 cc): 2-year results. Canadian Journal of Urology. 27(2):10147-10153. Apr 2020.

3Bach T. et al. First Multi-Center All-Comers Study for the Aquablation Procedure. J Clin Med. 2020 Feb;9(2): 603.

Investor Contact:

Gilmartin Group

Matt Bacso, CFA

[email protected]