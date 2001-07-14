PINC AI™ Launches INsights, an Enhanced Technology Offering for Customized, On-Demand Healthcare Analytics

PINC AI™, the technology and services platform of Premier%2C+Inc (NASDAQ: PINC), today launched INsights, an enhanced self-service healthcare solution for the creation of customized, on-demand analytics.

INsights is a vendor-agnostic analytics platform that accesses PINC AI’s cleansed, standardized, and risk-adjusted healthcare data, covering more than 45 percent of all U.S. hospital inpatient discharges. INsights users can leverage pre-developed analytics developed by PINC AI, as well as conduct customized data queries and visualizations using PINC AI or their own data sources. The platform will also serve as a development community, where users can crowdsource and share information, measures, queries and more with others.

INsights will be hosted on Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, providing users access to a reliable cloud-based platform and next-generation tools to accelerate their use of analytics and AI. With PINC AI data running on Azure Synapse, users will accelerate their time to insight with the unified experience that brings together the entire analytics lifecycle into a single pane of glass.

“INsights is a flexible platform that enables healthcare users to create their own analytics to measure what matters most to them,” said Leigh Anderson, Premier’s President of Performance Services. “We are providing a reliable framework with data that is organized, simplified and easy to consume using any business intelligence platform the user chooses. We are also enabling users to capture additional value from their existing benchmarking and analytics, surveillance and decision support, and regulatory reporting and compliance without having to learn any new tools or techniques. In other words, we are simplifying advanced analytics and performance improvement in healthcare.”

According to past data surveys, data scientists spend 70 to 80 percent of their time on data preparation tasks, such as loading and cleansing data. This significantly reduces their ability to be consultants and storytellers of their organizational data. INsights reduces this burden by providing access to pre-loaded datasets that are cleansed, normalized and linked together, automating all the data preparation tasks.

“Microsoft is pleased to enable PINC AI with our cloud services, including Azure Synapse Analytics to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey,” said Tom Lawry, national director for Artificial Intelligence, Health and Life Sciences at Microsoft. “By bringing together our technologies, organizations can have the confidence that a world-class cloud provider offers, along with tools to enable AI and achieve more actionable insight from data.”

Early pilot-testing organizations leveraging INsights used the platform to create analytics that assess and measure a host of quality improvement efforts, including patient safety indicators, lab order turnaround times, length of stay by specific conditions and time to treatment metrics.

“INsights’ value is that it can be utilized by any of our members, whether they are large, multi-facility health systems or smaller, rural hospitals and provider practices,” said Anderson. “Because PINC AI already has clean and standardized clinical, quality, financial and operational data from our members, we are able to rapidly stand up INsights and provide high-quality analytics services more economically.”

Premier does not expect the launch of INsights to materially impact the company’s current fiscal 2022 financial guidance that was provided on November 2, 2021 or its expected multi-year, compound annual growth targets, adjusted for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, of mid-to-high single-digits for total net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share (as defined in Premier’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission).

About PINC AI™

PINC+AI™ is the technology and services platform of Premier+Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC). Made up of 20 years’ worth of cost, quality and operational data gleaned from 45 percent of U.S. hospital discharges, as well as 812 million hospital outpatient and clinic encounters and 131 million physician office visits, PINC AI provides actionable intelligence that improves outcomes, supports improved financial performance and enables success in new, alternative payment models. PINC AI offerings rely on advanced analytics to identify improvement opportunities, consulting services for clinical and operational design, and workflow solutions to hardwire sustainable change. PINC AI is also the data engine powering Premier’s newest brands – Remitra and Contigo. With a leading network of provider organizations, PINC AI accelerates ingenuity and serves as a large-scale innovation catalyst in healthcare. PINC AI can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn.

