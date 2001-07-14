Semtech's BlueRiver® Offers SDVoE™ Compatibility for Analog Way's LivePremier™ Presentation Systems

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Analog+Way, world-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative equipment dedicated to the professional audiovisual industry, has integrated Semtech’s BlueRiver® technology into its new Software Defined Video Over Ethernet (SDVoE™) compatible input and output cards, a part of its LivePremier™ product series. The integration of BlueRiver allows the LivePremier series to be interoperable with any SDVoE extender and control system.

“To continue bringing a wide range of cutting-edge solutions to the market, we selected Semtech’s BlueRiver technology to enable SDVoE compatibility. As a result, our customers are able to select an SDVoE card solution that was designed to optimize the transport of 4K video and audio for multi-screens and video wall applications that are a part of a growing digital world,” said Philippe Vitali, director of product management at Analog Way.

Analog Way’s LivePremier modular and scalable 4K/8K multi-screen presentation systems and video wall processors deliver uncompromising presentation experiences to high-end staging and premium system integration. The newly announced line of input and output cards leverages BlueRiver’s capabilities to enable native SDVoE connectivity on both AV sources and displays. By integrating BlueRiver devices directly into end equipment, system costs and complexity are greatly reduced, assuring interoperability with other BlueRiver-enabled equipment.

“The value proposition of SDVoE has been unparalleled for manufacturers in the Pro AV field. Analog Way’s revamped LivePremier series showcases how Semtech’s BlueRiver technology is innovating a new class of products with native SDVoE connectivity, providing the best possible audio and video experience today,” said Don Shaver, vice president of marketing of video products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group.

About Semtech’s BlueRiver® Platform

Semtech’s BlueRiver platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com%2Fproducts%2Fprofessional-av%2Fblueriver.

About Analog Way

Analog Way is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative equipment dedicated to the professional audiovisual industry. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of award-winning multi-screen presentation systems, media servers, event controllers and multi-format converters, designed to deliver uncompromising video presentation experiences to high-end staging and premium system integration. For more than 30 years, Analog Way provides advanced processing technologies, which accommodate a large range of applications, from massive video wall installations to large corporate events worldwide. www.analogway.com

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates. SDVoE is a trademark or service mark of the SDVoE Alliance.

