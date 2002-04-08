Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in B Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Oncology Conference

SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ( GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in the B Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Oncology Conference from January 27th to 28th.



The Gracell team is scheduled to have a presentation at 2:30pm - 3:30pm Eastern Time, January 27th and will host virtual investor meetings at the conference on January 27th and 28th.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.gracellbio.com.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR, TruUCAR and SMART CARTTM technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

