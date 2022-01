Gentherm Announces Date for 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results News Release and Conference Call

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm ( THRM, Financial), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021, at 6 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 17, 2022, and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8 a.m. (ET) that same day.



Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Conference ID number: 13726317

Webcast

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13726317. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on March 3, 2022.

Investor Relations Contact

Yijing Brentano

[email protected]

248-308-1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

[email protected]

248-289-9702