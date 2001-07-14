Faraday Future Welcomes New Hanford, California Mayor Diane Sharp to its Local Production Facility Where it Will Build the New Ultimate Intelligent Techluxury FF 91 EV

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, recently welcomed newly elected Hanford Mayor Diane Sharp to its production facility in the Central Valley of California to share current and future progress updates leading into the launch of the FF 91 in summer 2022. Sharp was hosted by John Lehn, Director of Government Affairs at FF.

“Hosting Mayor Diane Sharp at our facility was a great honor, especially with the launch of the FF 91 this summer,” said Matt Tall, Vice President of Manufacturing at Faraday Future. “We are working to make the city of Hanford proud to have FF here and look forward to welcoming our city officials back to our plant on a regular basis.”

During the tour of the plant, Sharp received an introductory walk-through of the plant and learned of details surrounding upcoming milestones in the manufacturing process for the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 EV. The Hanford facility will use cutting-edge technology and the ability to personalize the vehicle, setting FF apart from traditional OEM mass production.

“It is great to see so many people at Faraday Future’s Hanford plant working to bring the plant to full production,” said Mayor Sharp. “Faraday Future is an exciting company. I am thrilled with the investment that is being made in our community, and am honored to have been invited to tour their very impressive facility.”

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent techluxury EVs. They are high-performance EVs, all-in-one all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles that allow users to experience a third internet living space beyond their home and office. The models encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem. Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fus%2Freserve

