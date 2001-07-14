Deepspatial Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Key Milestones Anticipated in 2022

Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) technology SaaS company at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence and geographic information systems, specializing in providing robust, AI-powered solutions to businesses and government organizations, today provided a corporate update and highlighted key milestones anticipated in 2022.

“2021 was a year of notable growth for Deepspatial. From presenting our product to many companies and organizations to adding incredible talent to the team, we are very excited to achieve our strategic commercialization growth plan for 2022. On the technology side, we have made significant improvements to our AI engine and added several features to the product that will further expand Deepspatial’s market reach and potential. The past several months have been very busy for our business development team, with over twenty (20) promising projects and lucrative opportunities in our sales pipeline spanning several industries, including government sectors, that we are eager to make an impact with,” Said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Executive Officer at Deepspatial.

Key Strategic Initiatives & Milestones Anticipated in 2022:

Expand our Sales, Software, Data-Science, and Marketing team to meet the ever-growing demand for Geo-Spatial AI solutions

Make several patent additions to our technology US patent portfolio

Engage strategic partners to expand Deepspatial’s key-data resource for our customer needs

Entry into specific Government sectors like Education, Agriculture, Healthcare, and Law Enforcement.

Offer Digital Twin functionality for our customers to allow for an immersive experience with their physical assets and working infrastructure in a virtual world. This will mark our entry into the Metaverse where eventually our customers will be able to connect with their customers and partners to engage in executing meaningful commercial business transactions.

Dr. Kushwah added, “We have a lot of work cut out for us at Deepspatial, and we are focused on expanding our team to meet the overwhelming demand for our solutions and work towards meeting our initiatives for 2022. Our software development and AI data-science team are working earnestly to complete and deliver the new-and-improved version of the Deepspatial platform to bring to market a robust, visually enhanced AI-powered product that solves many industry-wide companies and organization’s problems. Apart from serving businesses, Deepspatial plans to be aiding Government organizations to positively impact socioeconomic change.”

"The interesting part of the Deepspatial platform is its ability to combine cognitive AI with geographic information to enable their customers to make informed decisions. The pipeline of projects this young company has confirms there is a need for a platform that goes beyond basic AI-driven analytics," Said Kapil Raval, Director of Business Development for AI solutions at Microsoft and Advisor at Deepspatial.

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial Inc. is an artificial intelligence, technology SaaS company at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence and geographic informational systems, specializing in providing robust, AI-powered solutions to businesses by leveraging the power of geospatial data. The company has currently built products that target four specific customer needs across industry verticals. These are (1) geodemographic customer profiling, (2) price recommendation engine, (3) inventory management and supply chain analytics (market entry and expansion), and (4) sentiment monitoring to measure and improve brand health. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Deepspatial.ai+or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

