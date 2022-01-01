Leading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Martin DeVries, Manager, Network & Telecommunications, Infrastructure & Security, Home Hardware Stores Limited

“With approximately 1,100 locations and strict requirements for critical payment applications, our digital transformation efforts were no small undertaking. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN was the perfect fit for our organization, allowing us to simplify our network and enable our geographically distributed network of Dealers to access the applications they need with the same user experience across the organization. With our newfound capability to centrally manage all network traffic, we can now accelerate cloud access and ensure applications are secure across the entire environment.”

News Summary

Fortinet® ( FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced Home Hardware, a leading home improvement, construction, and furniture retailer based in Canada, has implemented Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to digitally transform their organization.

Over the past few decades, Home Hardware has grown dramatically to around 1,100 Dealer-owned stores as well as multiple data centers and cloud environments. Locations with multiple legacy point products for network and security procured over the years made centralized management challenging and provided sub-optimal visibility and control of day-to-day operations. With critical payment applications and other SaaS applications including Office365 accessed from the cloud, securing their over 1,100 network edges, data, and applications was a top priority for Home Hardware.

After an extensive evaluation process that included multiple vendor solutions, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN emerged as the right choice for Home Hardware to tackle these challenges. By tapping into the power of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, Home Hardware is taking a security-driven networking approach to their digital transformation efforts to realize the following benefits:

Better user experience: By accelerating the cloud on-ramp for payment and SaaS applications, as well as enabling granular segmentation for payment systems, guest users, WiFi and real-time applications, Home Hardware’s staff and customers will benefit from better user experience.

By accelerating the cloud on-ramp for payment and SaaS applications, as well as enabling granular segmentation for payment systems, guest users, WiFi and real-time applications, Home Hardware’s staff and customers will benefit from better user experience. Simplified operations and reduced complexity : Zero touch deployment and network visibility significantly improves troubleshooting. Replacing multiple point products with one integrated solution from Fortinet with centralized management brings down complexity and cost.

: Zero touch deployment and network visibility significantly improves troubleshooting. Replacing multiple point products with one integrated solution from Fortinet with centralized management brings down complexity and cost. Ensured PCI compliance: With advanced security features on DIA and overlays for PCI, Home Hardware accelerated cloud connectivity with the required compliance.



Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is a part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, the industry’s highest performing cybersecurity mesh platform designed to span the extended network while providing consistent security and performance across all edges. By choosing Fortinet, Home Hardware will be able to further their digital transformation efforts in the future to the LAN edge through Fortinet Secure SD-Branch to achieve single pane of glass management and visibility of the entire WAN edge, LAN edge and cloud.

Supporting Quote

“Home Hardware’s large, complex technology implementation showcases the benefits of Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN: cost savings, enhanced performance of business critical applications, and faster cloud access. Fortinet’s ability to scale across more than a thousand network edges, all centrally managed with consistent security, is a testament to the strong networking and security innovation Fortinet is bringing to our customers.”

- John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO, Fortinet

“We have worked with Fortinet for over two years now, and as a result of our strong, collaborative relationship, we have enabled the deployment and rollout of secure SD-Branch. We have been able to enhance our cybersecurity posture, realize significant cost savings, and prepare to simplify our network across 1,100 stores and protect our technology stack for the future.”

- Martin DeVries, Manager of Network & Telecommunications, Infrastructure and Security, Home Hardware Stores Limited

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet ( FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 550,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2022 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



