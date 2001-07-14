Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering of Additional Shares of 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of additional shares of its 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) with a $25.00 per share liquidation preference. The additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock constitute an additional issuance of shares of Series A Preferred Stock, with 4,596,500 shares of Series A Preferred Stock previously issued (the “Outstanding Series A Preferred Stock”). The Series A Preferred Stock will be treated as a single series with and have the same terms as the Outstanding Series A Preferred Stock. The Outstanding Series A Preferred Stock is, and the Series A Preferred Stock sold in the offering will be, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GPMT PrA.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, loan originations, repayment of indebtedness, working capital, capital expenditures, investments and acquisitions.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Series A Preferred Stock will be offered pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2021 (Commission File No. 333-258719). The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained by contacting Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, these or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include statements and information that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions therein and are included in this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance. The forward-looking statements made in this release include, but may not be limited to, expectations regarding the closing of and use of proceeds from the offering.

Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from our beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “target,” “believe,” “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan,” “goals,” “future,” “likely,” “may” and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequent Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings made with the SEC, under the caption “Risk Factors.” These risks may also be further heightened by the continued and evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional Information

Securityholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500.

