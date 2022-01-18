PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today announced plans to report fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central time. All interested parties are invited to listen as Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn and CFO Joe Reitmeier comment on the company's financial results and outlook, followed by Q&A.

To listen, call the conference call line at 844-291-6362 (U.S.) or 234-720-6995 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use participant code 7814058. The conference call also will be webcast on Lennox International's web site at www.lennoxinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. Central time on February 1 through February 15, 2022 by dialing 866-207-1041 (U.S.) or 402-970-0847 (international) and using access code 1725607. The call also will be archived on the company's web site.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-schedules-fourth-quarter-conference-call-301461730.html

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.