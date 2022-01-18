Xerox Selects Oracle Cloud to Launch New Businesses Focused on Solving Complex Problems at Scale

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Xerox, a company continually redefining the workplace experience, selected Oracle Cloud to support the launch of new businesses aiming to solve some of the world's most pressing problems at massive scale. With Oracle Cloud solutions, Xerox is bringing new technologies to market focused on 3D printing for manufacturing, structural health monitoring for critical infrastructure, and augmented reality to improve customer support.

Xerox has been a leader in office and production print technology for more than 100 years. As part of its strategy to address pressing societal issues, Xerox decided to expand its business portfolio by creating new and innovative businesses based on disruptive technologies. However, with its existing IT technology, Xerox had to spend more time than desired to implement the systems needed to support a new business.

"Our vision is to launch breakaway businesses powered by breakthrough technologies as quickly as possible so that we can work to solve these problems facing our planet and society. In order to do that, we needed a unified cloud platform across the entire business," said Naresh Shanker, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Xerox. "With Oracle Cloud and Oracle NetSuite, we have the underlying foundation in place, which will allow us to operate with agility and speed. We're now able to quickly launch business models and processes on a single platform with no integration required."

With Oracle Cloud and NetSuite, Xerox's businesses can sell online, create orders, process invoices, track performance, execute financial planning, and send and receive data – without any involvement needed from the IT department. Armed with these Oracle solutions, the new Xerox businesses will be positioned to deliver much-needed capabilities, including industrial IoT to monitor critical infrastructure, 3D printing for manufacturing, and augmented reality for customer support.

"For more than a century, Xerox has been at the forefront of business technology innovation," said Jonathan Tikochinsky, executive vice president, strategic clients group, Oracle. "We're proud to partner with the company as it applies that same dedication and expertise to solving pressing global issues."

Xerox has worked with Deloitte and Infosys to implement a wide range of Oracle Cloud services to fast-track the launch of its innovation businesses and enable them to quickly monetize services. This includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) for budgeting and financial planning, NetSuite for finance and accounting, Oracle Commerce for an online storefront, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for a complete cloud infrastructure platform. In addition to enabling integration in every direction via Oracle Integration, OCI provides Xerox and new businesses with access to a set of data management services built on self-driving Oracle Autonomous Database technology, delivering advanced analytics and automated patching, upgrades, and tuning. Xerox can also tap the power of OCI High Performance Computing when researching potential new businesses, and under OCI's Universal Credits purchasing option, Xerox can mix-and-match any OCI services.

Additional Resources

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xerox-selects-oracle-cloud-to-launch-new-businesses-focused-on-solving-complex-problems-at-scale-301462155.html

SOURCE Oracle